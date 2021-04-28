Bitcloud Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $578,059.13 and $336.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.42 or 1.00088624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.46 or 0.01178531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.27 or 0.00528174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.00379396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00131213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,392,147 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

