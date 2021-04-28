BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,117.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $44,496.39 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 255.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00763637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004835 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.