Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $969.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $69,513.30 and $969.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.51 or 1.00092636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00135788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

