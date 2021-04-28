BitDegree Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $349.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

