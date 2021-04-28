BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

