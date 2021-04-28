BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Tops $118,076.89

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $118,076.89 and approximately $149,016.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.