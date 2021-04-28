BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

