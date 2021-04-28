BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

