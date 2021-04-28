BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

