BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

VYMI opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

