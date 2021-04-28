BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 235,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

