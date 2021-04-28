BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

