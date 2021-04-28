BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after buying an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

