BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

