BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 840,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter.

MCA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

