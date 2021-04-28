Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 19,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

