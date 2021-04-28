BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $20.59 million and $692,320.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00865670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.27 or 0.08036411 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

