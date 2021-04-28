Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report sales of $203.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $204.10 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $977.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $983.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

BE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

