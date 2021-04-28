Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $31.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 344,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 2,640,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,053. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

