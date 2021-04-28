BMO Capital Markets Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $63.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. 47,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $62.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

