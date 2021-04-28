BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

