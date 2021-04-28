BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Outperform

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

