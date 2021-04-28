Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

