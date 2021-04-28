Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,367 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

