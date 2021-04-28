Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

