Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,925 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

HASI stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

