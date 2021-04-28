BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $526,620.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOKF opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

