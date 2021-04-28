Bokf Na Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.