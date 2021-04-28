Bokf Na Has $1.96 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.09, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

