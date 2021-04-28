Bokf Na Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

