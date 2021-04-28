Bokf Na Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

