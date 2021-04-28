Bokf Na Sells 1,380 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.