Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.20

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 50142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

