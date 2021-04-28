Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Trading Down 7.7%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.33. 5,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

