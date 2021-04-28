Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $666.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $698.28 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.