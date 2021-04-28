Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of BYD opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

