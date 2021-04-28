BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP stock opened at GBX 295.30 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

