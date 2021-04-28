Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BWAY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

