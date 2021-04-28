Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:BAK opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

