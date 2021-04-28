Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

