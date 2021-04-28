Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BRE opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.29 million and a P/E ratio of 206.00. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$8.27 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

