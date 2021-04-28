Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

