Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million to $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.77 million.Brinker International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. 1,548,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.76.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

