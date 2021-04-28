Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.09 Million

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $305.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 762,625%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $376.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $916.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 1,274,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,156. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 316.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 122.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.