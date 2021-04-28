Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $4.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.84. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $210.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

