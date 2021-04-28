Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 9,408,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,254,895. The firm has a market cap of $852.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

