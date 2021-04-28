Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.44 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $77.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.11 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $59.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $319.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,877. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

