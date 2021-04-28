Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 3,931,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,246. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $828.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.