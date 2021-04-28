Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 71,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

