Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 234,341 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,784,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

